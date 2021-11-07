Advertisement

Jamestown Regional Medical Center to require employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Photo courtesy of Jamestown Regional Medical Center
Photo courtesy of Jamestown Regional Medical Center(KFYR-TV)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 6, 2021
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Regional Medical Center has issued a vaccine mandate for their employees.

They say their employees must get the first dose by December 4th.

The medical center will allow employees to apply for vaccine exemptions, and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“If you don’t follow this, they’ll decertify you as a hospital. You won’t be a hospital anymore. There’s some very serious consequences to this,” said President and CEO Mike Delfs. “Over and above that, if you figured out how to be a hospital, it would mean they wouldn’t pay you for any Medicare or Medicaid patients that you would see. That is near all the time for every hospital, one of your most needy groups. So there’s just no way hospitals aren’t going to comply with this.”

Sanford Health and Essentia Health all have vaccine mandates in place for their staff.

