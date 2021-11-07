Advertisement

Fargo PD asking for help in finding runaway teen

16-year old Brooklyn Henderson was last seen at 8:30 pm
Brooklyn
Brooklyn(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo Police are searching for 16-year old Brooklyn Henderson.

She was last seen tonight at around 8:30 pm at the 1300 block of 18th Ave S.

Henderson was wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Police say she might be wearing a neon green “YouthWorks” sweatshirt.

The police report says she is 5′6″, 150 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on where Henderson may be, Fargo PD asks you call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

