Driver under the influence leads MPD on high-speed chase before crashing

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say they were led on a high-speed chase after a 28-year-old driver fled during an attempted traffic stop.

Authorities say they were called shortly after 8:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of a motorist slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle while stopped at a traffic light.

They say the vehicle continued to move and the callers followed it until police found the vehicle on 34th Street South near 12th Avenue South.

MPD officers tried to make a traffic stop out of suspicion that the driver was under the influence.

Law enforcement says the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed leading them on a pursuit.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle twice by using stop sticks, but were not successful.

The vehicle later ran off the road while traveling on 34th Street South near the intersection of 30th Avenue South.

Multiple trees were struck and the driver, identified as 28-year-old Warren Michael Misevich of Fargo, was pinned inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews were able to extract Misevich from the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

His injuries remain unknown at this time.

Misevich now faces multiple charges including DWI, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving after Revocation.

