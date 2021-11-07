Above Average Temps to Start the Week

MONDAY- TUESDAY: Starting off the new week, skies will be mostly cloudy. We will see a gradual decrease in cloud cover from north to south as the afternoon progresses. A little sunshine helps us warm into the 40s and low 50s on Monday. Tuesday brings some some more sunshine as we have a break between two weather systems. Even with the sunny skies Tuesday, highs are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday continues to be a point of focus for the change in our weather pattern! There remains some uncertainty in the specifics of this system, but as it looks now, rain showers move in as the low pressure system enters. Some mixed showers or wet snow can’t be ruled out north in the cooler temperatures. Morning lows for Fargo and the southern Valley will be in the mid 30s with afternoon temperatues in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight, there is some potential for a break in the showers before additional rain/snow/mix comes back in from north to south as wrap-around precipitation.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Low temperatures cool to near freezing Thursday morning, warming up into the 30s and low 40s. The wind will be increasing on the back end of the low pressure system, and colder air will be pulled in. This means that rain may transition to snow as it wraps around the low. The exact placement of this transition is still uncertain this far out. However, with this being the first potential widespread snow/mix across our region along with gusty winds, we have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Driver may need to take extra caution. Blowing snow does NOT look likely, as the snow will be fairly wet and heavy.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Friday looks to bring the best chance of some more organized snow, primarily starting Thursday night and into the first part of Friday, along with more gusty winds as the same low-pressure system from Wednesday and Thursday very slowly slides east. Some snow could be measurable by the time everything is wrapped up Friday evening. Friday morning’s temperatures start out in the upper-20s, before only reaching the upper-30s with a cold north wind. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday, as we do anticipate there to be some wintry impacts. Stay tuned on our free VNL Weather App and on-air as we fine-tune this forecast and how it could impact you!

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The low pressure system and wintry weather finally exit, but cold temperatures and the chance of more snow lingers! Lows on Saturday morning will only be in the teens and twenties with highs remaining in the 30s. Not as windy Saturday. A touch more sunshine, but still looking fairly cloudy. There is a slight chance of additional snowfall as well. Sunday looks to be quieter but still cold with highs in the 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy early, then some clearing. Low: 36. High: 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 32. High: 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely. Low: 37. High: 49.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Increasing wind. Rain transitioning to snow. Low: 33. High: 42.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Strong north wind. Chance of snow early. Measurable snow possible for some. Low: 28. High: 34.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold! Slight chance of snow. Low: 25. High: 33.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 24. High: 35.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.