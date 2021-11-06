Advertisement

UPDATE: Law enforcement respond to bomb threat; investigation finds threat not legitimate

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 11/6/2021 12:06 p.m.) Fargo Police say they responded to a bomb threat at Hector International Airport Saturday morning just before 9 a.m.

A K9 unit specially trained in explosives conducted a sweep of the airport, but did not find any explosive devices.

Authorities say through further investigation, it was determined the call came from a phone number that was previously involved in reported false calls for services.

It was determined the call to Hector Airport was not a legitimate threat.

During the incident, TSA went into lockdown keeping passengers from boarding any flights.

Incoming and outgoing flights were halted while the investigation was being conducted.

Fargo PD and the FBI are working together to further investigate the incident.

TSA checkpoints have since reopened.

(ORIGINAL)

Flights at Hector International Airport are being grounded due to TSA checkpoints closing until further notice.

A Valley News Live producer, who is waiting for a flight, told us TSA checkpoints closed down beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Currently, there is no estimated time of when the checkpoints will reopen.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more details.

