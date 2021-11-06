Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Drummond
UPDATE: Silver Alert out of West Fargo cancelled, man found safely
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: State Patrol investigating deadly crash in central MN
"Let's Go Brandon" Sign- November 03, 2021
Mixed reactions from residents of Brandon, MN after “Let’s Go” is was attached to city signs

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association joined a rally calling for jails to cut ties with...
MN Nurses union calls on jails to cut ties with controversial care provider
FILE - Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, of Fullerton, makes his first appearance in Orange County...
Accused California mass killer incompetent to stand trial