TSA checkpoints closed until further notice at Hector Airport; flights grounded

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flights at Hector International Airport are being grounded due to TSA checkpoints closing until further notice.

A Valley News Live producer, who is waiting for a flight, told us TSA checkpoints closed down beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Currently, there is no estimated time of when the checkpoints will reopen.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more details.

