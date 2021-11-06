TSA checkpoints closed until further notice at Hector Airport; flights grounded

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flights at Hector International Airport are being grounded due to TSA checkpoints closing until further notice.

A Valley News Live producer, who is waiting for a flight, told us TSA checkpoints closed down beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Currently, there is no estimated time of when the checkpoints will reopen.

