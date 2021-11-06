Advertisement

Since October 2020, gas prices have increased by more than a dollar

Gas pumps in Fargo, ND.
Gas pumps in Fargo, ND.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas prices have been a hot bed of discussion as of late in the U.S., but how much has it increased since October last year? According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, it was $2.25 in October 2020, jump one year later and it is at $3.38.

“What it’s going to do is keep people from traveling,” said Jeff Shea. “I’ve seen $3.24, so it’s going up there.”

North Dakota’s average for regular gas according to the American Automobile is at $3.11 on Nov. 6. Minnesota on the other hand is at $3.19. Both states are below the national average. Shea said he wants to see the prices go back down and thinks that it would help the economy.

“They seem to be doing a pretty fair job at that. Keeping it down,” said Shea. “It would boost the economy if it would go back and people would drive more.”

While gas prices varies from pump to pump, one thing is certain, the price of gasoline has been increasing.

