Fatal Crash in Red Lake County

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Friday. It happened just after noon on Hwy 92 at Red Lake County Road 118. Highway Patrol says the vehicle, a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer, was travelling westbound just west of Brooks when it drifted onto the right shoulder and overcorrected, causing it to roll and come to a rest in the north ditch.

A 70-year-old woman from East Grand Forks was driving with one passenger, a 48-year-old man from Brooks. Their names will be released at 8 AM Saturday. Highway Patrol says this fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.

