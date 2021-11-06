Advertisement

Fatal Crash in Red Lake County

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Friday. It happened just after noon on Hwy 92 at Red Lake County Road 118. Highway Patrol says the vehicle, a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer, was travelling westbound just west of Brooks when it drifted onto the right shoulder and overcorrected, causing it to roll and come to a rest in the north ditch.

A 70-year-old woman from East Grand Forks was driving with one passenger, a 48-year-old man from Brooks. Their names will be released at 8 AM Saturday. Highway Patrol says this fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Drummond
UPDATE: Silver Alert out of West Fargo cancelled, man found safely
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: State Patrol investigating deadly crash in central MN
"Let's Go Brandon" Sign- November 03, 2021
Mixed reactions from residents of Brandon, MN after “Let’s Go” is was attached to city signs

Latest News

Man hurt after farm accident in Jamestown
6:00PM Weather - November 5
6:00PM Weather - November 5
6:00PM News November 5 - Part 2
6:00PM News November 5 - Part 2
6:00PM News November 5 - Part 1
6:00PM News November 5 - Part 1