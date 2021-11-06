Dumpster in Fargo apartment complex parking lot catches on fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire crews were called around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a dumpster fire in the 1400 block of Oak Manor Ave.

A dumpster in the parking lot of the Waterstone Place Apartments was seen with flames burning inside.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames within minutes.

No word on what caused the fire to start.

