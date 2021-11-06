Another Warm Day Sunday!

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: Still a bit above seasonal average with highs near 60 on Sunday. A few more clouds and perhaps a few raindrops are possible Sunday. Monday brings about mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few more light showers. Highs only warm into the 40s and 50s on Monday. Tuesday brings some some more sunshine skies as we look to be between two weather systems. Even with the sunny skies Tuesday, highs are only expected to be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday continues to be a point of focus for the change in our weather pattern! There remains quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding this system, with track, temperatures, and atmospheric moisture content all highly variable this far in advance. As it looks now, morning temperatures on Wednesday cool into the mid and upper-30s, but afternoon temperatures warm to near 50, as we will be in the warm sector of the system come Wednesday afternoon. The primary type of precipitation with the low pressure system Wednesday is favoring rain, although some mixed showers or wet snow can’t be ruled out north in the cooler temperatures.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Low temperatures cool to near freezing Thursday morning, warming up into the 30s and 40s. The wind will be increasing on the back end of the low pressure system, and colder air will be pulled in. This means that rain may transition to snow as it wraps around the low. The exact placement of this transition is still uncertain this far out. However, with this being the first potential widespread snow/mix across out region, we have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Driver may need to take extra caution.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Friday looks to bring the best chance of some more organized snow, along with some gusty winds as the same low-pressure system from Wednesday and Thursday hangs around. Some snow could be measurable by the time everything is wrapped up Friday evening. Friday morning’s temperatures start out in the upper-20s, before only reaching the upper-30s with a cold north wind. We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday, as we do expect there to be some wintry impacts. Stay tune on our free VNL Weather App and on-air as we fine-tune this forecast and how it could impact you!

SATURDAY: The low pressure system and wintry weather finally exit, but cold temperatures linger! Lows on Saturday morning will only be in the teens and twenties with highs remaining in the 30s. Not as windy Saturday. A touch more sunshine, but still looking fairly cloudy.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild. Low: 42. High: 59.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 36. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 32. High: 47.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of PM rain or snow showers. Low: 37. High: 49.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Increasing wind. Chance of rain transitioning to snow. Low: 33. High: 42.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Strong north wind. Chance of snow showers. Measurable snow possible. Low: 28. High: 37.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chilly! Low: 25. High: 38.

