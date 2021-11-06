An investigation is still going for the artwork that went missing from NDSU 46 years ago

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year old NDSU mystery has been resurfaced by it’s Memorial Union Gallery.

The department has taken to the internet to enlist Reddit sleuths to find a piece of stolen art, that’s now estimated to be worth $12,000

“We only had 19 pieces to start off with including the Andy Warhol, a Frank Stella, and this Richard Diebenkorn. So, it’s rich in history since this was part of our initial investment,” says NDSU Memorial Union Gallery Director Anthony Faris.

The artwork, “Untitled (Woman Seated at a Table)” by Richard Diebenkorn went missing in 1975.

It was taken off the wall during at NDSU’s annual “Spring Blast”.

“What we think may have happened was that either it was prank or maybe someone picked up the artwork and didn’t necessarily know what it was. They might’ve thought that since it wasn’t labeled, it was maybe someone’s artwork that they knew,” says Faris.

Faris has been working with 5 students and the school’s archives to help gather information on its disappearance.

“All the artwork here is really important to all the students and just getting this piece back would mean a lot since we’ve been searching for it for so long,” says Memorial Union Gallery staff Enya Weinandt.

The founding director of the gallery came to Fargo last week for the first time in 46 years.

“She came to tell us just a little bit about the early collection, the early efforts to find it, and it’s so interesting to have somebody who was actually here at the time be able to tell us those stories,” says the current director Faris.

The gallery says it’s committed to continuing the investigation until the piece is returned.

“Not only do I want the work back, but I also want to know, if possible, where it’s been the past 46 years because that’s part of the work’s story now,” says Faris.

Faris and his team took to Reddit to try and find some answers.

“This past year I’ve been watching all of these mysteries of art work that’s stolen all over the world. I think that’s one of the reasons it got prompted. Now, we have our own mystery here in this community,” says Faris.

The gallery says no questions will be asked of the person who returns it.

Faris and his team are holding a meeting next Wednesday night at the Memorial Union to open up conversations with the community about where the artwork might be.

