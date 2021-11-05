State Patrol investigating deadly crash in central MN

BACKUS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a t-bone crash.

The crash report says on Thursday, Nov. 4 around 11:15 p.m., authorities were called to the crash between Hackensack and Backus on Hwy. 371.

Authorities say one of the vehicles didn’t stop at an intersection and t-boned another vehicle.

Three people were in one vehicle and one person was in the other. Authorities are not saying who died or how serious injuries are.

