Metro high-speed chase lands driver in jail

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a high-speed chase crisscrossing the interstates in the metro.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 4 around 10:30 p.m., they tried to stop a pickup for going 95 in a 55 on I-29 in Fargo.

According to the report, the pickup didn’t stop and went on and off I-29 and I-94 while it was trying to get away from police.

Authorities say they had to use stop-sticks and blew out two tires on the pickup, one of them eventually flew off during the chase.

The pickup was then stopped and the driver was arrested.

33-year-old Glen Reiner of Bismarck was booked into jail for fleeing and driving under the influence.

