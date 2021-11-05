Advertisement

Mask mandate soon going into effect at DGF public schools

(Live 5)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Students at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District will soon need to mask up.

Administration at the school says students will need to mask up on Monday, Nov. 8 due to current COVID numbers in the district.

There are reports of multiple teachers and even more students out of class on quarantine.

DGF follows Moorhead and Fargo in implementing mask mandates.

