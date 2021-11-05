Advertisement

Man hurt after farm accident in Jamestown

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after an accident north of Jamestown. According to News Dakota, it happened around 2 PM Friday in the 7400 block of 30th Street SE.

They’re reporting that the man got his hand caught in a baler. Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the condition of the man is not known, adding that farm safety should continue to be a priority while farmers finish up before the winter.

The man’s name has not been released.

Agencies assisting the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office included Jamestown Rescue, Jamestown Rural Rescue, Jamestown Area Ambulance, and Airmed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Drummond
UPDATE: Silver Alert out of West Fargo cancelled, man found safely
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher
"Let's Go Brandon" Sign- November 03, 2021
Mixed reactions from residents of Brandon, MN after “Let’s Go” is was attached to city signs
Duterville mugshot
Fargo man charged after stalking, harassing 17-year-old girl for weeks, court documents allege

Latest News

6:00PM Weather - November 5
6:00PM Weather - November 5
6:00PM News - Weather
6:00PM News - Weather
6:00PM News November 5 - Part 2
6:00PM News November 5 - Part 2
6:00PM News - Part 2
6:00PM News - Part 2