Man hurt after farm accident in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is hurt after an accident north of Jamestown. According to News Dakota, it happened around 2 PM Friday in the 7400 block of 30th Street SE.

They’re reporting that the man got his hand caught in a baler. Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the condition of the man is not known, adding that farm safety should continue to be a priority while farmers finish up before the winter.

The man’s name has not been released.

Agencies assisting the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office included Jamestown Rescue, Jamestown Rural Rescue, Jamestown Area Ambulance, and Airmed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.