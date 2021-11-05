How are homeless shelters preparing for the cold, winter months ahead?

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - With temperatures getting colder and colder, we’re all ready to head indoors-- but not everyone has that option.

”We take in families at all costs. So, we make room as far as we’re able,” says Churches United’s Development Director Tim Hiller.

He tells us the facility on 1st Ave North in Moorhead has been full since the summer.

“Micah’s Mission, our largest shelter, has 112 spaces total. We’ve been full since June. So, it’s a fear we have coming into the winter months. What happens to people experiencing homelessness when it’s cold,” asks Hiller.

They’re already making accommodations to help as many people as they can--turning their chapel into living areas.

“So with the cold months coming up, we’re in need of shelter space. Right now we’re having a large influx of families coming in. We currently have 19 families at our shelter and about 17 kids,” says Hiller.

The organization also opened a women’s shelter called “Safe Haven” in August.

“The shelters are mostly full. We have a new shelter in the south, the women’s shelter called Safe Haven that has 27 beds. 25 are full. We leave 2 open in case people come in the night,” says Hiller.

Hiller asks the community to help out during these especially tough months for those experiencing homelessness.

“We need toys for kids, warm clothes for families, bedding, sheets, pillows, blankets, and financial donations,” says Hiller.

You can bring donations to any area shelter.

The City of Fargo estimates around 760 people in the F-M area are affected by homelessness on any given night.

Here’s a link to Churches United’s list of resources.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.