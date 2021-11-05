Fully-vaccinated kids won’t have to quarantine, test, school districts say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This week’s news of children five years and older now being eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine has left many parents with questions on what this means for the rest of the school year: What happens if a fully vaccinated child is deemed a close contact? Will they have to quarantine? And what about masks?

At this point, Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools say they’re not tracking which students do or do not get vaccinated against the virus, but FPS says parents can upload their child’s vaccine card to PowerSchool.

As for if the covid shot is going to be required later down the road for students, schools districts say that’s not up to them, rather each individual state law.

Both Fargo and West Fargo schools say a fully-vaccinated student would not be required to quarantine or test for covid if they were deemed a close contact. Officials say the fully-vaccinated will also still be able to participate in after school activities. Both districts say they have yet to have to move any classrooms to distance learning this year.

FPS says when it comes to mask mandates, the district will only change its requirements if Fargo Cass Public Health does too.

In an email to parents this week, Moorhead school officials say, ‘We all desire a world in which our kids can just be kids again. Our hope is that as students across K-12 are vaccinated, we can step in that direction.’

