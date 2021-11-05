Advertisement

First kids to receive Pfizer vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area share their experience

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most kids ask for toys for Christmas, but not 11-year-old Stella Horner. On her holiday wish list was to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve just been excited all day, and the day’s been going by pretty slow because I was excited,” said Stella Horner. “Put it on my list a long time ago when I started making my Christmas list for this year and I was really excited when I heard we could get it when it was approved.”

On Thursday, her wish was granted at the Sanford clinic in West Fargo, becoming one of the first children in the age range of 5-11 in the Fargo-Moorhead area to get the vaccine. Dr. Melissa Horner says that this milestone is important in putting an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her three daughters also among the first to get the first dose.

“I would recommend it for all children in the age range of five to 11 and older to receive this vaccine to help protect them and to help protect our community and to help us get past the worst of this pandemic.” said Dr. Horner.

The Pfizer vaccine works in two phases. After receiving the first dose, the patient waits 21 days later before getting the second.

“So I can protect others and so I can stop wearing a mask at school.” said Scarlett Horner.

“Cause I want other people to get it so we can stop wearing masks.” said Vienna Horner.

Appointments can be made through Sanford’s website or by calling 1-877-701-0779.

“It’s just the thought about getting it. It’s not really scary, it doesn’t hurt it just feels like you are getting a mosquito bite.” said Vienna Horner.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
UPDATE: Man hit by train identified
Jacoby Blake vigil
‘They should worry about their kids’: Mental health expert speaks out following the death of two F-M area students
"Let's Go Brandon" Sign- November 03, 2021
Mixed reactions from residents of Brandon, MN after “Let’s Go” is was attached to city signs
A group of friends refilled an emptied candy bowl with treats from their own trick-or-treat...
Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating
The moment missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and rescued from her captor's house by...
‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

Latest News

News - Children 5-11 can get the Pfizer vaccine from Sanford - November 4, 2021
News - Children 5-11 can get the Pfizer vaccine from Sanford - November 4, 2021
Churches United
How are homeless shelters preparing for the cold, winter months ahead?
Dennis Drummond
UPDATE: Silver Alert out of West Fargo cancelled, man found safely
6:00PM News November 4 - Part 3
6:00PM News November 4 - Part 3