First kids to receive Pfizer vaccine in the Fargo-Moorhead area share their experience

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most kids ask for toys for Christmas, but not 11-year-old Stella Horner. On her holiday wish list was to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve just been excited all day, and the day’s been going by pretty slow because I was excited,” said Stella Horner. “Put it on my list a long time ago when I started making my Christmas list for this year and I was really excited when I heard we could get it when it was approved.”

On Thursday, her wish was granted at the Sanford clinic in West Fargo, becoming one of the first children in the age range of 5-11 in the Fargo-Moorhead area to get the vaccine. Dr. Melissa Horner says that this milestone is important in putting an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her three daughters also among the first to get the first dose.

“I would recommend it for all children in the age range of five to 11 and older to receive this vaccine to help protect them and to help protect our community and to help us get past the worst of this pandemic.” said Dr. Horner.

The Pfizer vaccine works in two phases. After receiving the first dose, the patient waits 21 days later before getting the second.

“So I can protect others and so I can stop wearing a mask at school.” said Scarlett Horner.

“Cause I want other people to get it so we can stop wearing masks.” said Vienna Horner.

Appointments can be made through Sanford’s website or by calling 1-877-701-0779.

“It’s just the thought about getting it. It’s not really scary, it doesn’t hurt it just feels like you are getting a mosquito bite.” said Vienna Horner.

