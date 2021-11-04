Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a Fairfield teacher.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with Homicide in the First Degree, an A Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit Homicide in the First Degree, a C Felony. Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
UPDATE: Man hit by train identified
Jacoby Blake vigil
‘They should worry about their kids’: Mental health expert speaks out following the death of two F-M area students
A group of friends refilled an emptied candy bowl with treats from their own trick-or-treat...
Kids refill empty Halloween bowl while trick-or-treating
"Let's Go Brandon" Sign- November 03, 2021
Mixed reactions from residents of Brandon, MN after “Let’s Go” is was attached to city signs
The moment missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and rescued from her captor's house by...
‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

Latest News

Duterville mugshot
Fargo man charged after stalking, harassing 17-year-old girl for weeks, court documents allege
Noon News November 4 - Part 2
Noon News November 4 - Part 2
Noon Weather - November 4
Noon Weather - November 4
Mr. Food - Italian Style Chili Pot - November 4
Mr. Food - Italian Style Chili Pot - November 4