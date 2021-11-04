Taking a look inside how North Dakota’s juvenile court system works

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Additional police officers were called to monitor area schools this week after a school shooting threat was called in to our Whistleblower Hotline.

It prompted us to question the juvenile justice system, who handles those type of threats, and what happens next?

We spoke with an attorney who specializes in juvenile cases, and what we found out may surprise you.

What happens when a student is behind a threat?

According to a juvenile court expert, sometimes not much.

“There’s a lot on what is specifically said, how serious the threats are, what the actual words are. Obviously I think our office and all of law enforcement takes those very seriously. So, we want our schools safe and our communities safe overall,” says Cass County attorney Derek Steiner.

Steiner says there are multiple items of evidence to look into to figure out what is an appropriate charge for threats against a school.

Police decide at their initial contact if a juvenile will be taken to a detention center.

They use a screening tool to decide that.

“Attendant care is lesser on the scale of severity. They’re not a locked or secure detention it’s mostly just a drop-off places until a parent or guardian can come pick them up. Just somewhere to keep them safe until they can be returned home. That’s one option. The other option would be secure detention which would actually be taking a kid into a facility where they would stay until they got to see a court,” says Steiner.

After a juvenile is sentenced, they are assigned a probation officer to work with.

“The probation officers will work individually with each kid to figure out an individual treatment plan for that kid because obviously every kid is different and comes from different circumstances. So we’re really trying to focus on the individual kid and what works best for them,” says the attorney

So, does rehabilitation with no punishment work?

“The evidence shows the vast majority of kids do not re-offend as adults,” says Steiner.

Steiner says he thinks North Dakota is on the right track with its rehabilitation process to handle juvenile cases, saying that’s the biggest difference between adult and juvenile court.

“In juvenile court we don’t focus on that punishment aspect at all. We’re really focusing on treating the juvenile to make sure they’re making better choices in the future,” says Steiner.

