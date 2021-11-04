Students set out to end the stigma around mental illness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mental health is at the forefront of many discussions and concerns for families. The conversation continues in the wake of the sudden and unexpected deaths of students in the valley.

“People don’t think it’s that important…when in reality it affects every part of your life,” said Concordia senior Jake Svenby.

“We have been trying to drive this message for decades,” said Concordia Social Work Assistant Professor Laurie Dahley.

Concordia students spent the morning passing out free lunches and informational mental health packets containing resources for those needing help. One senior shared her own struggles with anxiety

“Mental health and conquering that stigma is huge to me because I feel like there isn’t enough education around mental health,” said Concordia senior Georgia Wachtler.

She and others said the most important thing we can do to end the stigma around mental illness is talking about it.

“What are the signs? What can you do to help someone who is having that mental block or mental health issue?” said Wachtler.

“Put the topic out on the table there’s nothing so fearsome that you can’t talk about it,” said Dahley

West Fargo Public Schools Support and Wellness Coordinator Dawn Miller said she has seen a shift within the past few years, as schools offer more direct mental health support for their students. West Fargo middle and high schools have licensed therapists available in the building.

“You no longer have to check out of school, drive across town, find an opening… all of those things are barriers,” said Miller, “Now we can have that service right in the school for the kids that need it the most.”

Svenby hopes to one day work with high school students and gets them the help they need.

“Students and teachers and parents are starting to realize that to be successful you need to make sure you have strong mental health,” said Svenby, “The youth is the future, and being able to have these youth children be confident in speaking out about it is just was going to make them more successful.”

Resources:

FirstLink is a 24/7 service available for listening and support, referrals to resources/help, and crisis intervention. FirstLink can be reached by dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (2-1-1) or via text line 898-211. The service is available across North Dakota and in parts of Minnesota.

