Pilot in WF plane crash taking small steps nearly 3 months after nosedive landing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Nearly three months after a plane nosedived into a West Fargo soybean field, and left its pilot Jeffrey Kloster of Omaha, Neb. with serious injuries to both his legs and spine, Kloster is taking small steps to recovery with the help of his walker.

Kloster was attempting to land his single-engine Cessna on August 10 when witnesses say his engine cut out which caused the plane to clip a Cottonwood tree and sent him nose-first into the ground.

It took fire crews more than 40 minutes to extract Kloster from the plane, and doctors later found a broken femur, a shattered ankle and vertebrae, a spinal cord leak, as well as many broken bones in his face and jaw. Kloster spent nearly a month at Sanford hospital before being transferred to a rehab facility in Lincoln, Neb.

Kloster’s family tells Valley News Live they’ll never be able to thank the Fargo-Moorhead community for the overwhelming support; From Sanford’s medical staff’s tremendour care to the two bystanders they credit for saving K loster’s life that August day.

Kloster says the aviation community experienced much loss in the weeks surrounding his accident and says he feels ‘blessed to be alive.’

Kloster’s wife says so far, he’s undergone nine surgeries with many more planned, but for now, she says the family is just focusing on the positives; One of those being the the 15 steps Kloster took just yesterday with the help of his walker and two physical therapists, and the other being the miracle of his survival.

Kloster is now finally at his Omaha home recovering where his family says he continues to improve every day.

You can keep up with Kloster’s day-to-day journey on his CaringBridge site here.

