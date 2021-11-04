Advertisement

Otter Tail County inmate death under investigation

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT
FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office confirm with Valley News Live it’s investigating the death of an inmate.

Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says a 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive during a well-being check around 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Sheriff Fitzgibbons says life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful. At this time it’s unknown if the woman was in a cell by herself or with other inmates. Officials say this remains an open and active investigation.

The woman’s body was taken to the morgue at Lake Region Hospital for an autopsy.

