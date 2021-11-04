Mixed reactions from residents of Brandon, MN after “Let’s Go” is was attached to city signs

BRANDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The small town of Brandon, Minnesota has gone viral after someone attached the word “Let’s Go” to the city sign.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become popular on social media as an expletive anti-Biden phrase, but the sign has brought mixed reactions.

Brandon city officials say there were six city signs that had the additional wording attached.

The Douglas County emergency management director stated some were pieces of cardboard taped up on the sign while others were nailed down with plywood.

One resident says she looked at these actions as a simple joke.

“I think it’s funny. I mean in the world that is everything is depressing as far as everything covid-related. It was fun as a community to have a good laugh,” said Jana Lee. “People take the “Let’s Go Brandon” the wrong way.”

Not everyone there agreed.

Another resident we spoke with, declined to comment on camera out of fear for her safety.

She said the signage was not appropriate and made such a small town like this look bad.

She also mentioned this isn’t the first time political views were on full display.

She says in the past, democratic and black lives matter signs were torn down by members of the community.

