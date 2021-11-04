Lewis & Clark Elementary students take on “Operation Gratitude”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fourth grade class at Lewis & Clark Elementary is doing something sweet for veterans.

It’s pairing with Operation Gratitude, a candy give back program.

Fargo AMVETS is donating $300 to cover the shipping for the candy to the Operation Gratitude headquarters in California.

From the headquarters, the candy will be sent to troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders all over the world.

”November is a month to be grateful and thankful for things in your life and we have veterans right here in our community and all over the world. It’s a great match for service to show gratitude towards others,” says Lewis & Clark teacher Stacy Anderson.

The candy that doesn’t ship will go to the Fargo VA hospital.

This is the school’s first time participating in the program.

