Hunter-harvested surveillance efforts increasing in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A suspected case of CWD in a deer in Minnesota has North Dakota Game and Fish officials increasing their own surveillance efforts.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced earlier this week that there was a suspected case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer southwest of Climax, Minn.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is now increasing its Hunter-Harvested Surveillance efforts to include Unit 2B in eastern North Dakota.

Officials say hunters in deer gun Unit 2B are encouraged to submit the head of their harvested animal for testing in Fargo, Grand Forks or Hillsboro.

Game and Fish Department staff will also be stationed at the Hillsboro location on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through the deer gun season to sample deer heads hunters wish to keep.

Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson said CWD is a fatal brain disease of deer that can cause long-term population effects as infection rates climb.

“It is a different disease than epizootic hemorrhagic disease that was detected in many parts of the state this fall,” Bahnson added. “Hunter-Harvest Surveillance provides information that is critical to track and manage CWD.”

Heads of adult or yearling deer can be dropped off at these collection sites:

Fargo – NDSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, 4035 19th Ave. N.

Grand Forks – Tractor Supply Co., 4460 32nd Ave. S.

Hillsboro – Cenex, 105 Sixth St. SW

More information on CWD, including collection locations, is available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

