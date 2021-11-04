Fargo man charged after stalking, harassing 17-year-old girl for weeks, court documents allege

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing felony harassment charges after allegedly stalking his17-year-old classmate for the last few months.

26-year-old Fransly Duterville is charged with one felony count of harassment with aggravated violations. If found guilty, he faces up to ten years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000.

The teen girl called police in distress on Oct. 27 from a parking lot at Minnesota State Community and Technical College after court documents say she had yet another terrifying experience with Duterville. The victim stated she was parked and inside her vehicle on campus when Duterville drove up to her vehicle, blocked her in her parking spot and motioned for the victim to roll down her window. Documents say the victim told him no, and eventually Duterville left.

The teen told police she then went to the east side of the building to call for Public Safety when Duterville pulled up to her vehicle again, got out and tried to open the victim’s door. Documents say the victim locked her door in time and drove out of the parking lot.

Documents say Duterville had been harassing the teen since the beginning of August, but the victim stated the man’s behavior had just recently escalated to the point where she felt the need to contact police.

The victim stated on the first day of school in August, Duterville closely followed her to the women’s restroom and waited outside for her to come out. Court documents say Duterville then continued to follow her down the hallway and out of the building.

Documents say in early October, Duterville added the victim on both Instagram and Snapchat. The victim told officers she added Duterville back as she tought he was ‘just a classmate.’ On Oct. 6, documents say Duterville messaged the teen on Snapchat and asked if she wanted ‘dark chocolate’ and if she wanted to come to his house. The victim responded that she did not, stated she was only 17-years-old and that she had a boyfriend. Documents say Duterville then asked if the victim wanted to have sex with him and stated her boyfriend would never find out. The victim then blocked Duterville on all social media.

On Oct. 7, Duterville created a different account under a different name that the victim added without knowing it was Duterville, documents say. Duterville then messaged who he was and the victim blocked him.

Court documents say over the next several days, Duterville created different social media accounts multiple times trying to communicate with the victim, but each time she would block the account.

On Oct. 18, documents say the victim was leaving the school parking lot in her vehicle when she noticed Duterville following her in a small white SUV very closely. The victim told officers she did not feel safe to drive directly home, and instead drove in random directions trying to evade and shake Duterville off. However, documents say Duterville would not stop following her until eventually the teen drove into a random driveway of a home, and Duterville drove past her.

Duterville’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

