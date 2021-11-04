DGF Football set to square off with Fergus Falls for Section Title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The top two teams in section 8 3-A are going head to head Thursday. The Dilworth-Glydon-Felton Rebels are facing the Fergus Falls Otters in the Fargodome for the section title. The Rebels have not lost to a 3-A team yet this season. They finished the regular season at 7-1, with their only loss coming to 4-A’ s, Detroit lakes.

“We’re feeling good, we’re confident.” said Quarterback Owen Leach, “We’ve got a good team that we’re going to play against, it was 13-6 last time. They’re big and they’re phyiscal. We’ve got a good group of guys that I think can pull together and win this week so I think that’s how we’re looking at the game right now.”

“We’ve worked all season to get to this point and I think we’re just excited to finally get here.” added Senior Logan Johnson.

While the players would have preferred a perfect season, they also see how it was a good thing to get that loss out of the way before the postseason.

“I think we needed to be woken up a little bit.” Leach said, “We were heavy favorites to come out of that game and they went in there and said you guys aren’t all that and you guys aren’t all that. So we just took a moment, took a look at the film and looked at the things we did wrong and get ready to play Fergus now.”

“A loss is never a bad thing if you respond in the correct manner.” said Head Coach Anthony Soderberg, “If it’s in the playoffs then yeah your season is over, but in the regular season they’re just all glorified practices. So if the response from the loss is we’re more focused, and we’re paying more attention to detail and protecting that football, that’s actually a great thing for us.”

“We played our hearts out and we lost but it’s good for us because it kind of gave us a reality check, a slap in the face.” said Senior Logan Bitker, “Last year we went undefeated so obviously our heads were pretty high. It was a good reality check for sure.”

They now prepare for a team that gave them a bit of a scare in the regular season. When these two teams last met, DGF escaped with a 6 point win. That’s the smallest margin of victory against any of their section 8 foes this year. This time, the section 8 championship and a trip to the state tournament is on the line.

“Any time you can play competition that’s what it’s all about.” Soderberg said, “That’s why we’re here. We’re here to have fun, be nervous, be put in situations of stress and see who comes out on top.”

“It’s a little nerve-racking but that’s what it’s about. It’s the section championship what else do you expect.” said Leach.

These two teams meet in the Fargodome on November 4th for the Section 8 crown.

