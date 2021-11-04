Bemidji Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews spent five hours on scene of a mobile home fire in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it went to the fire southeast of town around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

When firefighters arrive, they say fire and smoke was seen coming from the home.

31 firefighters worked five hours to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

