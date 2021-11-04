Advertisement

Bemidji Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Crews respond to a house fire in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Road SE.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews spent five hours on scene of a mobile home fire in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it went to the fire southeast of town around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

When firefighters arrive, they say fire and smoke was seen coming from the home.

31 firefighters worked five hours to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

