Altru: Pfizer vaccine now available for kids 5-11

(KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru in Grand Forks says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for kids ages 5 to 11. Vaccination appointments will start on Monday, November 8th.

Patients can schedule vaccinations in Grand Forks by calling the Nurse Advice line at 701.780.6358 or by MyChart.Altru.org. Altru Pediatric Clinic has also extended their hours available for COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10.

Altru says for any families living near any regional clinics, can call them for an appointment.

