Vaccine Clinic for Children Ages 5-11 Thursday in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Children ages 5 years and older are now able to get an age-appropriate dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

In Grand Forks, children ages 5-11 will be seen on a first come, first serve basis until further notice. Grand Forks Public Health will open vaccination for ages 5-11 on November 4 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Cities Mall location. The clinic is located in the former Christian Bookshelf location, between Ace Hardware and Play It Again Sports.

Jessica Stuart, Vaccination Team Coordinator for Grand Forks Public Health, said, “We are very excited to be able to serve children and teens. Many parents have been asking for this for a long time. Keeping kids safe is something Grand Forks Public Health is highly focused on, and COVID-19 vaccinations are a big step towards childhood safety.”

More information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted by GFPH, including dates, times, and type of vaccine available, can be found on its website: www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

