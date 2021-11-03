Sanford and Essentia have child Covid vaccines ready to go

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Representatives from both Sanford and Essentia tell us that they do have vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 at the ready.

The news comes after the director of the CDC officially approved the Pfizer vaccine for children-- the final approval needed for doctors in the US to begin rolling them out.

Essentia says it received some doses of the vaccine for kids this morning--but didn’t specify exactly how many.

Sanford says some of their locations have begun receiving child doses and are hoping to have more information about a rollout plan on Wednesday.

Members of the American Academy Of Pediatrics, The Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society And The National Association Of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners have all spoken in favor of recommending the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.