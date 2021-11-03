Residents react to the issue of speeding and car racing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeing increasing complaints about speeding and racing throughout the city.

“We hear all kinds of racing. It’s pretty easy to tell what it is, zipping up and down 52nd Avenue. You can hear it on University,” said Todd Liebenow.

Liebenow lives a short distance from 52nd Avenue.

He says the racing can be heard from early evening through late at night.

“Not very happy about. I don’t necessarily feel safe. There should be something done about monitoring the high-speed traffic down here,” he said.

Between October 18th and 22nd, Fargo police say they have issued more than 70 speeding violations in key areas of the city

Nearly half of those citations were issued between the 1200 and 1700 blocks of 10th Street North.

“In my mind, this is serious enough that we need to attack pretty hard,” Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston. “I’m worried we’re going to have somebody get killed.”

64th Avenue came in second with 11 citations in that same timeframe.

One resident who lives in the neighborhood says she has noticed cars just generally going way too fast in the area.

“The speed limit is 25 and everyone is at least 30 most of the time 40,” said Katie Heller.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the department is working to control the issue of speeding and car racing in the city.

He says it may require taking a legislative approach.

“It’s called “Owner’s Responsibility.” In Wisconsin, they have an “Owner’s Responsibility” law that covers a lot of violations,” Zibolski said. “That’s really what we need. We need to have the ability to hold someone accountable.”

If the legislative effort would pass into law, the owners of the vehicle speeding could be charged and prosecuted.

