Parents continue to protest masking requirements in schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A group of 20 people gathered outside of Fargo Cass Public Health to stand against school districts like Fargo imposing mask mandates. It’s something the Let Parents Decide That group has been protesting since August.

“I really do not like the fact that Fargo Public Schools is forcing kids to wear masks,” said Dawn Mayo.

Some said the mask mandate ignores people’s freedom to choose.

“It’s unconstitutional,” said Rose Phelps, “They aren’t taking our rights into consideration.”

Jeremy Carlson has four kids in the Fargo School District. He said he thinks the Fargo School Board is using Fargo Cass Public Health to not have to take a stance in the masking debate.

“They have totally skipped on their responsibility here,” said Carlson, “They’ve put everything in their hands, the Cass County public health, is recommending it.”

Carlson pointed to the West Fargo School District which has not adopted a universal mask mandate this school year.

“Look at the facts,” said Carlson, “Look at West Fargo…Look at Fargo… make your determination.”

In data reported on Nov. 2 West Fargo has had 627 total students test positive since August. That’s 5.1% of kids in the district.

On Oct. 29 Fargo reported 484 students have tested positive this school year, or 4.2% of students.

“If they can’t use common sense to make simple decisions like this to let parents choose, what are they using to make decisions on big financial decisions for the public schools?” Carlson questioned.

The group said they will continue to fight for parents’ right to choose.

