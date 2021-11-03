Advertisement

MN Gov. says COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 available this week

Kids and COVID vaccines
Kids and COVID vaccines(CDC)
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday morning that 5- to 11-year-olds will have access to COVID-19 shots this week.

The shots will arrive in waves this week, with most providers having the vaccinations by this weekend.

The state is also getting a webpage ready for parents to check for vaccine availability.

Gov. Walz and state health officials will have details at a 1:30 news conference on Wednesday.

Locally, both Sanford and Essentia confirm with Valley News Live that they have vaccines for children ages 5-11 on hand.

