MN Gov. says COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 available this week

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday morning that 5- to 11-year-olds will have access to COVID-19 shots this week.

The shots will arrive in waves this week, with most providers having the vaccinations by this weekend.

The state is also getting a webpage ready for parents to check for vaccine availability.

Gov. Walz and state health officials will have details at a 1:30 news conference on Wednesday.

Locally, both Sanford and Essentia confirm with Valley News Live that they have vaccines for children ages 5-11 on hand.

