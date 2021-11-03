Answering parent questions on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesdays news of the Pfizer vaccine finally becoming available in kid-sized doses for children in the U.S. as young as 5-years-old came as a relief for many parents, but has brought questions and fears for several others.

The number one question both in our inbox as well as in doctors’ has been, ‘Is it even safe?’

“It is incredibly safe in this age group. Researchers followed them for longer than the previous trials and there were very, very few negative outcomes,” Dr. Tracie Newman, a pediatrician with Sanford Health said.

“The covid vaccine for this age group has been found to be 90 percent effective. That’s more effective than any other vaccine we have for our kids,” Kelsey Nefzger, Essentia Health’s Immunization Manager said.

Both women say kids ages 5 through 11 will get a third of the normal Pfizer dose, in two phases which will be separated by three weeks.

“This is just another important step for us to be able to take to get our kids back to normal life,” Nefzger said.

“For school-aged children it’s going to make your life easier. If you’re fully vaccinated and you’re deemed a close-contact of someone, you don’t have to quarantine, there’s much less testing,” Dr. Newman said.

Many parents are also asked, ‘What if our child is almost 12? Should they just wait?’ Dr. Newman says no, as the younger you are, the higher the immune response your body makes.

“I would get the current dose at 11, and even if you turn 12 before the second dose, then you would get the higher dose for the 12-year-olds. These kids, even at a third of the dose, saw similar immune antibody levels sometimes even superior than the older child,” Dr. Newman said.

“If you wait, even in just a couple of months, your child could get covid so severe that causes them to be out of school or causes them to not participate in the things they want to,” Nefzger said.

At this point, boosters are not recommended for children and it’s still unclear if they ever will be. Both Newman and Nefzger say besides prior anaphylactic shock to vaccines, there’s no pre-existing conditions that bar your children from being getting the shot, and say the shot works with other childhood vaccines administered. Both women say there have been no incidents or myocarditis. heart inflammation, that the vaccine trials saw with both teens and adults.

Both women say while mask mandates likely won’t go anywhere right away, as more and more people continue to get vaccinated, they say normal life gets closer too.

Sanford Health says starting Thursday, Nov. 4, parents will get a message in their MyChart stating they can schedule their child’s vaccine appointment.

Essentia Health says they have already started vaccinating some children as of Wednesday, but say they will start scheduling appointments for kids on Monday.

