9-year-old completes lawnmowing challenge, mows 50 yards for elderly neighbors

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young boy in Grand Forks received his very own set of law care equipment this morning after completing a philanthropic lawnmowing challenge.

Through the organization Raising Men Lawn Care Service, 9-year-old Caleb Iseminger mowed 50 yards this summer for his elderly neighbors. On Nov. 3 the founder of the challenge presented Caleb with his prize; a brand new mower, weed eater, and leaf blower.

His mom said Caleb will get his plaque and his final T-shirt signifying his accomplishment within the next few weeks.

You can find more information on the 50-yard challenge here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.