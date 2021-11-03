Advertisement

9-year-old completes lawnmowing challenge, mows 50 yards for elderly neighbors

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young boy in Grand Forks received his very own set of law care equipment this morning after completing a philanthropic lawnmowing challenge.

Through the organization Raising Men Lawn Care Service, 9-year-old Caleb Iseminger mowed 50 yards this summer for his elderly neighbors. On Nov. 3 the founder of the challenge presented Caleb with his prize; a brand new mower, weed eater, and leaf blower.

His mom said Caleb will get his plaque and his final T-shirt signifying his accomplishment within the next few weeks.

You can find more information on the 50-yard challenge here.

