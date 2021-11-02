UPDATE: NTSB releases information on deadly UND plane crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Federal airplane crash investigators have found no mechanical problems with the plane in a crash that killed a student at the University of North Dakota’s aerospace school last month.

John Hauser was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in commercial aviation.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that he turned around the Piper airplane he was piloting late on Oct. 18 shortly before it crashed.

The report found that the plane then made a “rapid descent” before hitting the ground.

Hauser, who was from Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.