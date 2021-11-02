Advertisement

UPDATE: NTSB releases information on deadly UND plane crash

UND student dies in plane crash
UND student dies in plane crash
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Federal airplane crash investigators have found no mechanical problems with the plane in a crash that killed a student at the University of North Dakota’s aerospace school last month.

John Hauser was a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in commercial aviation.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that he turned around the Piper airplane he was piloting late on Oct. 18 shortly before it crashed.

The report found that the plane then made a “rapid descent” before hitting the ground.

Hauser, who was from Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vigils honor young UND pilot killed in plane crash near Buxton
UND student pilot dies in plane crash near Buxton

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man jumped to his death from the Block 9 parking ramp around 5th St. N. and 3rd...
Man jumps to his death from Fargo parking ramp, roads shut down
29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
UDPATE: WF officer ‘in critical condition,’ transferred to Neb. after suffering heart attack on duty
49 Essentia employees dismissed as vaccine mandate goes into effect
St. Anthony statue decapitated
Saint statue decapitated outside Fargo Catholic church
One person dead in rear end collision

Latest News

Fargo Police Advisory & Oversight Board- November 01, 2021
Fargo PD inches closer to creating city’s first-ever Police Advisory & Oversight Board
Africa Night Club Liquor License Update- November 01, 2021
Africa Night Club Liquor License Update- November 01, 2021
10:00PM News Nov. 1 - Part 1
10:00PM News Nov. 1 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Nov. 1
10:00PM Sports Nov. 1