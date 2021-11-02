UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: 11/3/2021: The Bismarck Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Chase Wade Hurdle of Bismarck, N.D.

Hurdle’s last known whereabouts were on 11/02/2021 at 9:45 a.m. near Memorial Bridge in Bismarck. He is believed to be on foot. Wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and plastic framed glasses.

Hurdle has amnesia issues and may not know who or where he is.

If you have any information please contact Sgt. Gaddis at 701-989-0960.

ORIGINAL STORY: On Tuesday Nov. 2, at about 1:20 p.m., the Bismarck Police Department was notified about Chase Hurdle missing from school. He was last seen on video leaving school at about 8:54 a.m. It is unknown where he would go.

Hurdle has a history of suffering from amnesia. His family is concerned about his welfare.

Hurdle is an 18-year-old African American male, 5′ 8″ tall, about 130 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plastic framed glasses, a blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hurdle they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.