‘They should worry about their kids’: Mental health expert speaks out following the death of two F-M area students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another area school district had to inform families of the tragic and untimely death of a student. It’s something health experts in the valley say parents need to address.

Sheyenne High students learned they had lost one of their own. In an email to parents, the school administration said sophomore Kaeden Steiner died.

In October, 13-year-old Horizon Middle schooler Jacoby Blake took his own life.

“The world isn’t the same place it was almost two years ago.” said local child psychiatrist Douglas Hess.

Dr. Hess said kids are struggling now more than ever.

When it comes to the loss of a friend, classmate, or neighbor, “Fargo-Moorhead is a small community, so they’ll probably have known of the person,” said Hess, “Ask them how that’s affecting them… are they doing ok with it?”

West Fargo school officials said they have established a safe space at Sheyenne for students and staff to go when they want to speak with someone or to have a quiet moment between classes.

“Look out for each other,” said Hess, “If you think somebody that is not doing well… ask them they might tell you.”

Moorhead school officials said as the community continues to grieve, teachers have been given tangible ways to support students.

Doctor Hess said the kids he treats now struggle significantly more with mental illness than he’s ever seen... with a 50% increase in adolescent patients.

“More chronic suicidal thoughts,” explained Hess.

He adds parents should continuously check on their kids and have these tough conversations.

“They should really worry about their kids, parents always do, but it may be a little more heightened after unfortunate events,” said Hess.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.