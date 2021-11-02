Records: Man followed, groped two women at Moorhead grocery store

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing charges after two women made disturbing to Moorhead Police that they were followed and groped by the man in a local grocery store.

37-year-old Kedrick Roman Baker is charged with two felony counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and could face up to a year in jail.

Newly filed court documents say a woman and her toddler son were grocery shopping at Cashwise on Sept. 30 when Baker approached and told the woman that how she interacted with her son was ‘cute.’ Shortly after, and in a different aisle, the victim stated she did not see or hear Baker approach, but she felt someone bump into her from behind and felt their hand reach between her legs and apply upward pressure, as if they were trying to grab her, documents said. When the victim turned around to see who the person was who touched her, Baker then backed up and acted as if it was an accident.

The victim walked away, but documents say Baker followed very closely and continued to make comments to the woman’s son, such as, ‘hope your mom can always protect you.’ The victim told police she felt as if both her son and her were in danger and state she did not know Baker, and never gave him permission to touch her.

Documents say another woman was also grocery shopping at Cashwise on Sept. 30 when she says Baker smiled at her and licked his lips. The second victim told officers Baker later walked up behind her and touched her butt. The woman turned around and said, ‘excuse me,’ and documents say Baker smiled and laughed even as the woman told Baker he was disgusting.

Surveillance video shows Baker holding a grocery item in his right hand, but as the second victim approaches, documents say Baker switched the object to his left hand and touched the woman’s behind.

As of this publication, Baker has not been arrested and a mugshot is not available. Baker will be seen in court again next month.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.