One person dead in rear end collision

Milnor, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a car hit a semi-truck and trailer in the rear.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 1996 Peterbilt truck with a trailer, traveling east on Highway 13, was slowing down to make a left-hand turn to 137 SE.

Highway Patrol says the driver of a Ford Fusion hit the semi-truck and trailer in the rear. The Fusion came to rest in the eastbound lane, with the semi-truck coming to rest in both lanes of Highway 13.

According to the NDHP’s press release, the driver of the Fusion was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She was pronounced dead from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

