Highspeed chase ends in crash

(KVLY)
By Michael Collett
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after leading North Dakota Highway Patrol on a chase and crashing his car.

According to a Highway Patrol, a trooper had conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 338 on I-94 around 12:42 p.m. on Monday.

According to NDHP, the man fled from the scene, during the traffic stop, and headed west. The trooper chased after the vehicle.

Highway Patrol says the driver exited at the Casselton exit before turning back east on I-94. After approximately 10 miles the vehicle exited at 38th St. W in West Fargo.

Highway Patrol says the driver started going south for about 5 miles until the vehicle left the road and overturned at the intersection of 40th Ave West.

The driver was not injured in the crash and was arrested without incident.

Charges are pending on the driver and the incident is still under investigation.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was assisted by the Cass County Sheriffs Department.

