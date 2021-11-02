Hawks Win Exhibition, Sueker Scores 28

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - In an exhibition that featured six lead changes and four ties, North Dakota held on to win 68-64 over Mayville State in front of 1,234 fans in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Monday night.

Mitchell Sueker put UND on his back with 28 points, pouring in 22 in the second half alone. Ethan Igbanugo was the second-most productive Hawk with 11 points.

MSU-Billings transfer Brendan Howard netted eight points, followed by Bentiu Panoam pitching in seven. Tsotne Tsartsidze, a transfer from the College of Southern Idaho, rounded out the top-five in scoring for North Dakota with six.

In total, UND made 40 points in the paint to MSU’s 28 points in the paint. North Dakota outscored Mayville State in points off turnovers (13-8), fast break points (7-4), bench scoring (19-17).

In the game, North Dakota hit 47.4 percent on the floor, 20.0 percent from beyond the arc and 57.9 percent from the charity stripe. Comparatively, Mayville State went 41.1 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from downtown and 85.7 percent at the free throw line.

The back-and-forth contest began with Mayville State leading 6-3 at the first media timeout. North Dakota began chipping away at the lead and knotted the game up at 14-14 with 10:41 left in the first half, powered by back-to-back layups from Tsartsidze and a jumper from Panoam to even the score. UND ended the half on a 14-13 run, ending the half with a Howard layup, a jumper from Tsartsidze and a Sueker basket. Panoam led UND at the break with seven points.

At the half, UND was hitting 37.93 percent from the field and only hit two triples, while MSU hit 33.33 percent from the floor and hit three shots from downtown.

The Hawks started the second half on a 5-0 run with a score from downtown by Matt Norman and a layup from Igbanugo. After the first media timeout of the second half, Sueker buried a shot in the paint to increase the lead to 34-27, good for North Dakota’s biggest lead of the game. By the 15:40 mark, Mayville State had cut the North Dakota lead down to 37-33. Two made jumpers in the paint for MSU, separated only by a Brian Mathews free throw trimmed the UND lead down to one at 38-37 with 14:08 to play.

Shortly after that point, a triple from Igbanugo increased the lead to 43-39. The teams then exchanged a bucket to give UND the 45-41 lead with 12:11 to play. Two consecutive layups from Howard built the lead back to 49-43. By the 7:27 mark, Mayville State cut defecit to one at 49-48 before Sueker put in back-to-back jumpers to build the lead to 53-50.

By the final 3:30, Mayville State continued scoring and Sueker turned it on with eight straight points to help UND keep the lead at 59- 57. Following the final media timeout, Sueker continued putting the Hawks on his back with back-to-back made free throws and a dunk to counter MSU’s makes.

The Comets scored once again at the 1:37 mark to keep it a one possession game at 65-64. Sueker made one of his two free throws and two straight makes at the line from Caleb Nero put the Hawks up at 68-64.

Mayville State had shots at threes at the end, but were unable to make any, securing the win for North Dakota.

North Dakota will open the regular season hosting Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

