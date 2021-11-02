Advertisement

Fargo Police working to find ways to control street racing

Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police Department(Valley News Live)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police says they have issued more than 70 citations over the course of a week.

Chief David Zibolski says there has been increased speeding enforcement in areas around the city due to several complaints from residents.

Among the 70 citations, the majority were issued between the 1200 and 1700 blocks of 10th Street North.

Zibolski says the department is working on some new tactics to help control the racing and speeding in the city including creating a legislative solution.

He says the legislation would be considered “owners responsibility,” which would allow for holding owners of vehicles accountable.

If the legislative effort would pass into law, those owners could be charged and prosecuted.

