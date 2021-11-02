Fargo PD inches closer to creating city’s first-ever Police Advisory & Oversight Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo’s first-ever Police Advisory and Oversight board is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The city commission voted Monday to move forward with creating the board.

It would be made up of seven members tasked with duties including reviewing use of force investigations.

The City Commission and FPD will be discussing the details of the board again in two weeks.

FPD says the need to create the board stems from requests from community members as trust and relations between police and the community have become especially strained throughout the last year.

