Dilworth PD supporting Officer Brown through ‘No Shave November’

DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police department is using ‘No Shave November’ to raise funds for the WFPD officer who suffered a heart attack on duty.

29-year-old Officer Tim Brown was transferred to a Nebraska hospital following an Oct. 31 heart attack at the Cass County Jail.

In a Facebook post, Dilworth police officials said they are raising funds for Officer Brown and his family. The posts asks those who want to donate to do so using the Go Fund Me page set up by the West Fargo Police Association. Dilworth PD is also offering people to drop donations off at their department, where they will deliver them to the West Fargo Police Department.

His medical team states as of Nov. 1 Officer Brown remains on a ventilator and heart bypass machine and is in critical condition.

