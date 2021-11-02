Cass County Deputy fired after drunk driving with kids in car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a lengthy internal investigation, the Cass County Deputy who has been at the center of a DUI investigation from late this summer has been fired from the sheriff’s office.

In a termination letter, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says Deputy Jacob Danielson violated several of his office’s policies including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Custody Manual and the Standards of Conduct and Performance.

Five supervisors made recommendations to Sheriff Jahner on the disciplinary action that should be taken against Deputy Danielson, two of which stated Danielson should be terminated. The other three supervisors ranged in disciplinary action recommendations from a demotion, addiction counseling, unpaid leave and five years of probation.

Jahner stated because the varied recommendations, a determination hearing was held with Danielson and his attorney on Oct. 14. A list of disciplinary actions created by Danielson and his attorney were listed in Jahner’s letter which included 20 calendar days of unpaid suspension, withholding assignments from Danielson instead of taking away his Peace Officer License and complying with all recommendations from his criminal proceedings.

“The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has had other employees in the past receive DUIs. Their discipline was determined on a case-by-case basis. I’m not aware of any other employee receiving a DUI with minors present in the vehicle,” Sheriff Jahner wrote. “Danielson endangered not only other drivers on the roadway, but his children.”

Sheriff Jahner stated Danielson was well aware of the staffing shortage that’s currently rocking the sheriff’s office, specifically in the jail, however, ‘he still decided to drive while intoxicated.’ Jahner says Danielson’s decision put other employees in a situation where they had to cover shifts while he was on administrative leave which has caused ‘additional stress to an already tired Cass County Sheriff’s Office Staff.’

“Unfortunately, at a time when trust, professionalism, and accountability are more important than ever, Deputy Danielson’s behavior jeopardized that trust,” Sheriff Jahner wrote.

Jahner says his office hired Danielson despite some disciplinary issues he had with the West Fargo Police Department, but stated his office didn’t have all of the documentation on Danielson’s behavior before or while employed with CCSO.

“Finally, I am most concerned with Deputy Danielson’s repeated behavior patterns of policy violations both with the West Fargo Police Department and our agency,” Jahner wrote. “After spending several hours working this his investigation and considering all of the recommendations, I am making the decision to terminate Deputy Danielson.”

Jahner finished his letter stating he wished the best to Danielson going forward.

Danielson pled guilty in court on Oct. 15 to the misdemeanor DUI charge and received 360 days of unsupervised probation. If Danielson violates that probation, documents state Danielson could be sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Valley News Live has filed an open records request for the entire file of Danielson’s internal investigation. This article will be updated once we receive those documents.

