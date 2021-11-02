Car-pedestrian crash before hockey game in Nashville, TN leaves North Dakota woman dead, husband injured

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Grand Forks County woman has died after being struck by a car in Nashville, Tennessee Saturday.

Kathy Vasichek and her husband Jason Vasichek, both 52, were in downtown Nashville the night of a UND hockey game when they “fell into a lane of travel” and were struck by a car according to Nashville Metropolitan Police.

Kathy Vasichek died later that day.

Police say Jason Vasichek is in stable condition at a Nashville hospital.

The driver of the car, 41-year-old Tori Davis, was cited for driving on a suspended license and not having proof of insurance. Davis is not in custody. Police say they are investigating the accident.

On Facebook, friends and family of the couple remember Kathy’s selfless work as a nurse and mother and pray for Jason’s recovery.

